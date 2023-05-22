Child dies after hit by vehicle in Fort Smith, police say

Officials say the child died on private property at the intersection of 3200 Wheeler Ave. on Monday, May 22.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police (FSPD) are responding to a traffic incident that left one child dead on Monday, May 22.

According to FSPD, the child was hit by a car on private property near the intersection of 3200 Wheeler Ave. in Fort Smith. The child allegedly died on the scene.

FSPD advised residents to avoid the area. No other details have been released at this time. The child's age and gender have not been released.

