Child hospitalized after being hit by Pulaski County school bus

Lt. Cody Burk with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department says the bus driver thought the road was clear but didn't realize one student was on the ground.

PULASKI COUNTY, Arkansas — One Daisy Bates Elementary School student is in the hospital after being hit by a Pulaski County Special School District bus around 4 p.m. on Friday near the 3600 block of West Hensley Road.

According to Lt. Cody Burk with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, the school bus driver thought the road was clear after making a drop-off but didn't realize one of the kids had fallen.

Burk said the back tire of the bus ran over the student and that the accident is currently under investigation.

Edgar, the father of the injured student, said his child underwent a few surgeries at Arkansas Children's Hospital and will have another one in a few months. The family is expecting about a year of recovery.

"He got away with minor injuries considering the circumstances... I couldn't ask for anything more than that," Edgar said. "My other two children have had him [the bus driver] for three years. He's a great guy and I really feel sorry for him because I know he's feeling a lot of guilt."

The PCSSD released a statement and said its thoughts and prayers are with the family.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.