Child hit by car in Fort Smith

Fort Smith police confirm a child was hit by a car in front of Tilles Elementary School.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has confirmed a child was hit by a vehicle in Fort Smith.

FSPD says the crash occurred on Feb. 16 at 3:05 p.m. in front of Tilles Elementary School at North H and North 15th Streets.

Police say the 8-year-old was taken to the hospital for bruises but has since been discharged.

FSPD also says the driver was not going very fast but was not paying close enough attention.

The driver was cited for striking a pedestrian.

