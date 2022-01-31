Chief Hoskin to sign legislation to give over $54M to area EMS and stabilize Adair County EMS

According to officials, the investment is to help lower response times, reduce staff strains and improve training for community partners throughout the reservation.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — On Monday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m., Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will officially sign legislation investing more than $54 million into the Cherokee Nation’s Emergency Medical Services.

Officials say the investment is to help lower emergency response times, reduce staff strains and improve training for community partners throughout the tribal reservation.

The law will also allow the tribe to provide emergency assistance to help stabilize the ambulance service in Adair County. The current partnership between Adair County and a non-tribal ambulance is set to terminate soon which means the county will be left to create a new ambulance service through Adair County Emergency Medical Services.

With this law, Cherokee Nation will also be able to assess emergency medical services across the reservation while identifying the people most in need of support from the tribe.