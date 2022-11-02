There isn't a shortage of chicken wings but expect to pay more for Super Bowl

This Super Bowl Sunday expect to see a slight increase in chicken wings depending on where you get them.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and for most people that includes delicious food whether it be from a sports bar or your kitchen.

Chicken wings are a Superbowl favorite with the National Chicken Council estimating 1.4 billion wings will be eaten this Superbowl Sunday. Fayetteville restaurant, Chick’N Headz has seen a 50% price increase in cases of wings since they opened their doors in October of 2020.

“Costs are constantly going up. We’ve had some costs double on us, so it’s not even just chicken wings, that’s the core of our business. We make our own sauces in-house, so all the ingredients have pretty much doubled. Cooking oil has doubled,” said Natasha Kendle.

Owner Natasha Kendle says unfortunately, they’ve had to raise their prices three times in the 16 months they’ve been in business. The most recent price increase came this week to help combat all the costs.

“Then, of course, it affects our staffing as well, we’re understaffed but that cost increases affect our ability to pay a competitive wage, so it’s hard to even retain or attract employees,” she said.

Foghorn’s in Fayetteville manager, Claire Hoskins says they haven’t had trouble getting wings or have seen too much of a price increase.

“We’ve had to do a couple of changes here and there, a couple of minor tweaks and things like that but nothing huge, nothing gigantic, nothing that has equal parts upset any of our miraculous customers or made it an issue to do anything else that we do here,” she said.

Both Chick’N Headz and Foghorn’s say they are ready for Sunday.

“We started taking to-go orders for Super Bowl Sunday earlier this week and 90% of them thus far have been wings. Naturally, when you have 58 different sauces to be able to try, wings are going to be your most popular thing every time,” she said.

The USDA says retail wings are up about $0.30 a pound compared to this time last year while wholesale wing prices are down 19%.

