Chick-fil-A in north Fayetteville planning to close for revamp

Chick-fil-A will temporarily close its north Fayetteville location after getting approval from the Fayetteville City Council to continue with a demolition project.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Chick-fil-A across from the Northwest Arkansas Mall is proposing demolishing its current restaurant to get a new look.

The Fayetteville City Council approved a request from Chick-fil-A to vacate a 0.02 acre portion of a water and sewer easement. The request was passed by the council 8-0 at a meeting on Tuesday, June 7.

In Chick-fil-A’s letter of intent to the council, it states that the company wants to redevelop the site by getting rid of the dining room and expanding the drive-thru. This location also plans to add a meal order canopy to protect its workers from various weather conditions.

The dual-lane drive-thru will add 11 new stacking spaces, making the total 29. There will also be 36 parking spaces. The total project will add an extra 4,100 square feet onto the property which will allow for more landscaping and less runoff into the road.

Both Chick-fil-A restaurants in Fayetteville seem to share the same problem: traffic runoff. At last week’s meeting, council member Mike Wiederkehr expressed that he would like south Fayetteville’s Chick-Fil-A on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to consider making changes.

The restaurant has not yet announced when this project will begin or when the location will temporarily close.

