Pimento cheese and chicken? Chick-fil-A announces new menu items for fall

The new items will be on the menu in late August.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Chick-fil-A has announced two new additions to its menu - just in time for fall.

Beginning on August 28, you can order their new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and Caramel Crunch Milkshake.

In a post to their website, Chick-fil-A says the sandwich is the first time their culinary team has tackled a new take on their classic chicken sandwich.

They say the sandwich is made of an original Chick-fil-A filet topped with creamy pimento cheese and mild pickled jalapeños and served on a toasted bun drizzled with honey.

Chick-fil-A Chef Stuart Tracy chose the elements for the sandwich and "...chose three delicious ingredients to take the original in a new direction:" pimento cheese, jalapenos, and honey.

"We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients," said Stuart Tracy. "With our custom-made pimento cheese and specially sourced jalapeños, we hope to deliver a new and exciting sandwich our guests will love,"' said a quote from the post.

The caramel crunch milkshake is the perfect fall pair for the sandwich and is made of butterscotch caramel flavors, Chick-fil-A Icedream®, and blondie crumbles. It is, of course, topped with the classic whipped cream and cherry.

To order the items on August 28, check if they are available at your local Chick-fil-A by looking it up in the Chick-fil-A App.