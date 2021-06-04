Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy

Amid renewed appeals for policing reform, some are calling for the officer who shot Adam Toledo to be charged or fired.

Viewers reacted with a mix of outrage and grief to a newly released bodycam video that shows a Chicago police officer fatally shoot a 13-year-old less than a second after the boy dropped a handgun, turned toward the officer, and began raising his hands.

