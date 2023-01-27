Cherokee Nation to unveil first in-house drug treatment center next week

Construction for the $18 million 17,000-square-foot treatment center is set to start this year and will be located in the Park Hill area of Tahlequah.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will be hosting an event to unveil its renderings of the first tribally-operated addiction treatment center to be built in Tahlequah using the tribe’s millions in opioid settlement funds.

The event will be held on Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. at Cherokee Nation Three Rivers Health Center located at 1001 S 41st St., Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Construction for the $18 million 17,000-square-foot treatment center is set to start this year and will be located in the Park Hill area of Tahlequah.

Along with the main treatment center, there are plans for separate dormitories for men and women, as well as cultural amenities for residents, such as stickball fields, basketball courts, marbles courts and more.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner will also talk about more mental health plans under the $100 million amended Public Health and Wellness Fund Act which will be officially signed into law during the event.

It will provide $73 million to build facilities across the reservation over the next five years to meet behavioral health service needs, including drug treatment and prevention. It will also provide $5 million in scholarships to encourage more Cherokee citizens to study in behavioral health fields and work in the tribe’s health system and dedicate millions to recovery employment programs and innovative strategies for recovery, according to Cherokee Nation.

Cherokee Nation employees and citizens who have been affected by the opioid epidemic will also attend the historic event.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device