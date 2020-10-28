Cherokee Nation receives 6,000 COVID-19 rapid tests

Cherokee Nation plans to strategically distribute the tests throughout the tribe’s 14 county reservation and implemented the tests in Sequoyah Schools.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation received 6,000 rapid test kits from the Indian Health Service to enhance COVID-19 rapid testing within its school system and among its most vulnerable citizens.

The new, compact testing system runs on a card about the size of a credit card, allows positive and negative test results to be obtained in as little as 15 minutes requiring no laboratory machinery.

“With positive COVID-19 cases still on the rise here in the Cherokee Nation, this rapid testing capability will make a big difference in our efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow. “The tests can quickly and easily identify if someone has the virus, which will help prevent outbreaks, especially among our elderly and disabled citizens as well as in our school system.”

“With this testing capability added to our existing practices such as mandatory masks and social distancing, we can test students, teachers and staff weekly and get results before they are even allowed into the building. This allows us to safely bring students back to school for at least one day of in-person learning each week,” said Enlow.

As of Oct. 27, Cherokee Nation Health Services has had 3,162 patients test positive for COVID-19.