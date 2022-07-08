Cherokee Nation offering clothing assistance for all Cherokee children

The deadline to apply for the clothing assistance program is July 29 at 5 p.m.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is providing $150 in clothing assistance for all Cherokee children.

Cherokee Nation Human Services is accepting applications for children of all ages regardless of residency or income. This is the first time the program has been available to children under 5 years old who are not enrolled in school.

This program was established to assist Cherokee families in purchasing new clothing for children before the school year begins.

“Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I recognize that inflation has hit Cherokee families hard. That is why we are temporarily expanding our clothing assistance program this year to cover all Cherokee children regardless of age, residency or household income,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

To qualify, applicants must be a Cherokee citizen under the age of 18 and enrolled in high school. If the applicant is over 18 and is enrolled in high school, they still qualify. The applicant must have been an enrolled Cherokee Nation citizen as of July 7, 2022.

“Starting a new school year can be stressful for our Cherokee children and their parents or guardians. I know the last thing that Cherokee children should be worried about is whether or not they’ll have a new outfit to wear when school begins,” said Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner. “This year I am pleased we can temporarily expand the program to assist all Cherokee children, regardless of age.”

Applicants are asked to make sure their applications are complete when submitted. Incomplete applications or incorrect information can cause delays or require additional documentation or clarification.

“I’m proud of the Council and the Administration for working together to help the Cherokee people during these challenging times,” said Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh. “Together we have directed hundreds of millions of dollars to programs to help individuals with short-term relief and help position Cherokee Nation for long-term growth.”

The deadline to apply is July 29 at 5 p.m. After the application has been verified, clothing assistance may be sent electronically or by check. Details about dates for payment processing will be announced soon. To apply, click here.

