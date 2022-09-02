Cherokee Nation Film Office partners with Tulsa artist to present special effects workshop

The Cherokee Nation Film Office is supplying full scholarships to Native American students interested in attending the course.

TULSA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is helping Native American students get prepared for the fast-growing film and television productions expansions happening in Oklahoma.

Cherokee Nation Film Office has partnered with Tulsa artist Tate Steinsiek to present a special effects workshop called Introduction to FX Gore and Blood Gags for Film course.

“This is an excellent example of Natives helping bring more Natives into film and television and further demonstrates the boundless opportunities available within the industry,” said Jennifer Loren, director of the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content. “Tate’s knowledge and connection to the film industry are invaluable assets. His workshop gives exposure to a trade that isn’t always highlighted in traditional film school settings and provides students with one-on-one time with an experienced professional.”

The course is a one-day workshop featuring materials, tools, and the process used for creating special effects. It also includes the creation, application, and use of prosthetics. At the end of the course, students video their work and add it to FX reels.

"Bringing these career film workshops to the Indigenous artists of Oklahoma is a very important initiative. Our artists need to know that there is no need to leave this state to pursue their creative dreams. We are here, and we will build our local film community internally,” said Steinsiek. “CNFO sponsoring students to attend my makeup prosthetics workshop not only helps Indigenous artists build their professional knowledge and personal skill set but without fail forges new networks among the students and even myself. I'll see some of them again in my studio; I can guarantee it."

Steinsiek is a Native American Director who owns a special effect company called III Willed Productions. His talent consists of creating gore and horror elements as special effects, prosthetics, and conceptual artists. He has worked with his award-winning talent around the world, including leading workshops in Mexico and Ireland.

Steinsiek has worked on shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “Law & Order", and on channels such as the History and Discovery Channels and has competed twice on Syfy's competiton series "Face Off".

Cherokee Nation Film Office says its mission is to increase the presence of Native Americans in every level of the film and television industries, while also creating opportunities for economic development and jobs in the Cherokee Nation.