Incentives offered for film and TV productions in Cherokee Nation

There will be a tribal film incentive program of up to $1 million for productions filmed with the Cherokee Nation's 14 county reservation.

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — Traditionally, the film and television industry tends to stick to where it knows best, Hollywood, New York, Chicago and more recently Georgia.

Across state lines, the Cherokee Nation Film Industry has quietly been making a name for itself for the past three years. Starting March 1, the Cherokee Nation Film Office (CNFO) will start accepting applications for its new production incentive.

Production teams are gearing up to apply for incentives worth up to $1 million annually for film or television production within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation.

The incentive program is designed to not only help boost the local economy but drive an increase in Native representation across traditional media.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. believes, “the need for diversity, inclusion and accurate representation of Native identity within production,” has played a critical role in looking at starting the incentive program.

To put the need for diversity and inclusion into perspective, Jennifer Loren, the director of the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content says, “less than 1% of Natives are represented in traditional media.” Loren continued, “an incentive that incentivizes not only just bringing jobs here but then making them native jobs, would go a long way in changing the native narrative.”

However, it is not only Native Americans who will benefit from the incentive program. Anyone who lives within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation is encouraged to help be a part of the film and television production.

“There’s something for everyone,” Loren said. “You’re talking about florists, caterers, antique store owner, accountants, lawyers, no matter what your education level is or what industry that you’re currently in, there’s probably a place for you in film and television."

Loren and her team have been building directories that production teams can access to find support, from actors, film and audio crews, to even having a building or land that can be used during the filming process.

The incentive program is truly one that will benefit everyone. Film and television production teams are quickly realizing the beauty of this part of the country and are eager to start working and using the help of locals along the way.

If you’d like more information on how to get involved, visit the Cherokee Nation Film Office website for more details.

