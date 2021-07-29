Cherokee Nation begins plans to repair community buildings

The Tribe is providing $250,000 to the Vian Community Foundation to update their community building.

VIAN, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation provided $250,000 to the Vian Community Foundation to help install electricity, an HVAC system and plumbing to a community building.

The community building will serve as a multipurpose facility for the community to hold athletic events, entertainment, community and family dinners. The facility will also offer Cherokee art and cooking classes.

The contribution is a portion of the 2019 Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act, which set aside $30 million to aid Cherokee citizens with housing repairs and upgrade community buildings.

This funding is distributed through the tribe's Community & Cultural Outreach sustainability grant, which helps provide solar power, HVAC systems and Wifi-connectivity to various community buildings.

The foundation recently transferred ownership of the community building to the Cherokee Nation last year. Vian Community Foundation CEO Suzanne Sullivan detailed the foundation's difficulty with the building and accredited the Cherokee Nation for helping them "finally see the light at the end of the tunnel."

"Cherokee organizations like the Vian Community Foundation do amazing work all year addressing the needs of their community, but they need our support to continue their critical work,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Hoskin.