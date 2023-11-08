Tahlequah Child Development Center catches fire overnight

Fire crews responded to the fire at around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Tahlequah Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Cherokee Nation Child Development Center at 16944 West Cherokee Street on Friday, Aug. 11,

According to TFD, this was around 10:30 p.m. The building was reportedly vacant at the time of the fire. Although firefighters were able to put the fire out, officials say it reignited at around 6 a.m.

Crews were able to put the fire out once again, examining the area, and cleaned.

The cause of the fire is being investigated at this time.

