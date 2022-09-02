Cherokee Nation breaking ground on community center in Kenwood

The project has an estimated completion date for the summer of 2023.

OKLAHOMA, USA — Cherokee Nation and Kenwood community leaders will have a groundbreaking gathering for a 33,000-square-foot community center.

The gathering will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25.

The Cherokee Nation Woody Hair Community Center was named after the late first-language Cherokee speaker with roots in the Kenwood community.

The community center will provide space for

A Cherokee Nation Head Start program

Elder nutrition program

A walking path

Health and wellness activities

New softball fields

Outdoor basketball court

Space for traditional Cherokee games like stickball and marbles.

“What we do in Kenwood with this project will be a model for what we can do across the great Cherokee Nation Reservation,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We can invest in projects that improve education, health, and wellness, and breathe new life into communities that are home to our culture and traditions.”