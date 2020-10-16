Cherokee Nation announces plans for new One Fire Victim Services office and new transitional housing center

Cherokee Nation announces plans for a new One Fire Victim Services office in Tahlequah and a new transitional housing center in Stilwell.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation announces plans for a new One Fire Victim Services office in Tahlequah and a new transitional housing center in Stilwell. One Fire will move from its current location inside the Cherokee Nation’s W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex to the nearby facility in Tahlequah.

The housing center who assists victims of domestic violence will now have a larger facility space with additional resources for victims to begin rebuilding their lives.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., First Lady January Hoskin, and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner unveiled the facility renderings after signing a Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation.

“It’s a proud day in the Cherokee Nation as we unveil renderings for a new One Fire Victim Services headquarters and a new transitional living facility,” Chief Hoskin said. “This is all thanks to the First Lady January for challenging us to expand services for victims of domestic violence and give our staff and citizens a facility worthy of this important mission. The First Lady encouraged us early on to do more in the area of domestic violence prevention, provide more services and get services out into the community, and that is what we are doing – investing in our advocacy program and helping our citizens who need help with a safe space for rebuilding.”

One Fire stands for Our Nation Ending Fear, Intimidation, Rape, and Endangerment. Some of the services offered through the program include housing, legal, and advocacy assistance to women who are victims of a crime residing within the tribe’s reservation boundaries.

“It’s critical that Cherokees have a safe and secure place to go when they must flee an abusive situation,” First Lady Hoskin said. “Far too often in northeast Oklahoma, when this type of emergency need arises, all the beds at area shelters are full and there is simply no place to go, and that’s when women and families in need get turned out onto the street. Now, because we are taking on this endeavor, Cherokee women can have a safe place to go, and we will not be dependent on other people or other non-profits. As a mother of Cherokee children and grandmother of Cherokee grandchildren, this effort is really important to me.”

First Lady Hoskin’s platform is helping Cherokee families thrive. She had a vision to expand on the tribe’s advocacy program for domestic violence survivors and establish a transitional housing facility to help victims of domestic violence on their journey to healing. One Fire helped more than 400 domestic violence survivors with financial services in fiscal year 2020, an increase from more than 300 survivors helped in fiscal year 2019. Their financial services include rental and utility assistance, emergency food and clothing, shelter assistance, and emergency clothing.

“We are just so excited about this move,” said Cherokee Nation One Fire Victim Services Interim Director Shawna Duch. “With a larger space, our new home office will allow One Fire to elaborate and expand on our cultural healing and life skills programs as well as offer more private office space so that each advocate will have their own office for more private and personal one-on-one with clients.”

One Fire will also be adding more victim advocates, with 19 employees being fully staffed. The new transitional housing facility in Stilwell will include seven apartments featuring a kitchen, living room, and bedrooms. The facility will also have a communal utility room, kids playroom as well as a classroom for life coaching sessions and other programs.

Duch said when victims of domestic violence choose to leave their abusive partner, safe and affordable housing is one of the primary barriers they will face.“Though emergency shelters can be a source of immediate short-term safety, One Fire Transitional Housing facility can offer victims a housing option and supportive services for up to 12 months,” said Duch. “One Fire Transitional Housing program will give survivors the time and services they need to achieve goals for long-term safety and stability.”