Cherokee Casinos begin to reopen with new safety and sanitation gudelines

Cherokee Casinos have begun to reopen in Oklahoma following strict safety and sanitation guidelines.

OKLAHOMA, USA — Cherokee Nation Businesses (CNB) has announced plans to reopen its 10 casinos across northeast Oklahoma. The company's approach to reopening began this week and will continue throughout next week.

“Over the last two months, we have worked diligently to implement industry-leading protocols that will help ensure the safety of our team members, our guests and our communities. We are confident in our approach and will continue to monitor conditions and recommendations from federal, state and local health authorities,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “This is the worst public health crisis we’ve faced in generations, and it has presented challenges to Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses like none before. We have made great progress in our fight to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the work is far from done. As we begin to welcome back our guests, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect one another.”

Cherokee Casino Tahlequah and Cherokee Casino Ft. Gibson were the first properties to reopen on Monday, June 1, with Cherokee Casino Sallisaw opening on Tuesday, June 2.

Given a successful implementation of CNB's Responsible Hospitality plan and approval from the Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission, Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs, Cherokee Casino Grove and Cherokee Casino Roland will open on June 10.

The remaining CNB properties, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs, Cherokee Casino South Coffeyville and Cherokee Casino Ramona, are expected to open by the end of next week.

Once open, all properties will operate at a reduced capacity with enhanced health and safety protocols in place.

The protocols include:

Physical distancing

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization

Noninvasive temperature screenings for both team members and guests

Individuals with a temperature over 100.4 F will not be permitted to enter the properties.

Face masks will also be required by all. Guests are asked to bring their masks that cover their nose and mouth.