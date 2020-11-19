x
Chef Matt McClure and the 5NEWS morning team share Thanksgiving recipes

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Nationally recognized chef, Matt McClure joined the 5NEWS morning team this morning to share Thanksgiving meal tips and recipes.

Tyler Moore and Chef McClure - Turkey carving tips

Laura Simon and Chef McClure make deviled ham-eggs

Ruben Diaz and Chef McClure make pecan pie

Deviled ham-eggs recipe

For the deviled ham:

  • 1 cup large diced smoked ham
  • 1/2 cup melted lard
  • 1 large shallot, bruinoised
  • 1 lemons juiced
  • 1/2t black peppercorns
  • 1/2t pink peppercorns
  • 1 pinch cayenne
  • 1/2t fennel seeds
  • 1/2T ground yellow mustard
  • Salt-to taste
  • 1) Macerate shallots in lemon juice and add season with salt.
  • 2) While shallots are macerating, toast whole spices and finely grind.
  • 3) In a robot coupe, pulse ham until it looks shredded, but not pureed.
  • 4) Pull ham from food processor and place in a mixer with a paddle attachment.
  • 5) Place mixer on slow to medium speed.
  • 6) Slowly add the lard to the ham while mixing the ham until a paste-like state is achieved. Then season with spices until tasty.

For the eggs:

  • 6 each boiled eggs
  • Juice from 1 Lemon juice
  • 3 tsp Mayonnaise (Bring out the Best)
  • Deviled ham
  • To taste, Kosher salt
  • 1 tsp sweet paprika
  • 1. Cut boiled eggs in half and remove the yolks.
  • 2. Push yolks through a sieve to achieve a fluffy texture.
  • 3. Mix spices, lemon juice and mayonnaise with the yolks.
  • 4. Fold in equal parts deviled ham to the deviled yolk mixture.
  • 5. Taste mixture, if you like it spicier add more cayenne pepper.
  • 6. Pipe deviled mix back into the eggs and dust with sweet paprika