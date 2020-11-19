Chef Matt McClure and the 5NEWS morning team share Thanksgiving recipes

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Nationally recognized chef, Matt McClure joined the 5NEWS morning team this morning to share Thanksgiving meal tips and recipes.
Deviled ham-eggs recipe
For the deviled ham:
- 1 cup large diced smoked ham
- 1/2 cup melted lard
- 1 large shallot, bruinoised
- 1 lemons juiced
- 1/2t black peppercorns
- 1/2t pink peppercorns
- 1 pinch cayenne
- 1/2t fennel seeds
- 1/2T ground yellow mustard
- Salt-to taste
- 1) Macerate shallots in lemon juice and add season with salt.
- 2) While shallots are macerating, toast whole spices and finely grind.
- 3) In a robot coupe, pulse ham until it looks shredded, but not pureed.
- 4) Pull ham from food processor and place in a mixer with a paddle attachment.
- 5) Place mixer on slow to medium speed.
- 6) Slowly add the lard to the ham while mixing the ham until a paste-like state is achieved. Then season with spices until tasty.
For the eggs:
- 6 each boiled eggs
- Juice from 1 Lemon juice
- 3 tsp Mayonnaise (Bring out the Best)
- Deviled ham
- To taste, Kosher salt
- 1 tsp sweet paprika
- 1. Cut boiled eggs in half and remove the yolks.
- 2. Push yolks through a sieve to achieve a fluffy texture.
- 3. Mix spices, lemon juice and mayonnaise with the yolks.
- 4. Fold in equal parts deviled ham to the deviled yolk mixture.
- 5. Taste mixture, if you like it spicier add more cayenne pepper.
- 6. Pipe deviled mix back into the eggs and dust with sweet paprika