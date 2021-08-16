Chase is on the case! Barling Police invite Paw Patrol hero to greet students on first day back

The Barling Police Department invited their friend Chase from Paw Patrol to the first annual 'Juice Boxes with Chase' back to school event.

BARLING, Arkansas — Students went back to school across the state Monday (Aug. 16), and Barling Elementary students had an extra special hero waiting to greet them as they arrived.

Barling Police invited their friend Chase from Paw Patrol and held the Barling Police Department's (BPD) first annual 'Juice Boxes with Chase' back to school event.

Chase was on the case! He took pictures with students and joined Barling officers in passing out stickers and juice boxes to help the kids have a good start to their first day back.

The BPD says the event was a success and thanked everyone who donated to the Operation Juice Box program.