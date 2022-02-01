Charter panel approves Haas Hall Fort Smith campus

Final approval by the Arkansas Board of Education for the campus that will employ 14 teachers/administrators in its first year could come in March.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Opening of a Fort Smith campus by Fayetteville-based Haas Hall Academy received unanimous approval Feb. 15 from a state Charter Authorizing Panel. Final approval for the campus that will employ 14 teachers/administrators in its first year could come in March.

Haas Hall Founder and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Martin Schoppmeyer, Jr., is asking the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) permission to open a Fort Smith location for grades 7-12 with an enrollment cap of 500 students. Schoppmeyer told Talk Business & Politics the school, if approved, would open in August 2023 with 350 students in grades 7-11. In the second year, the school could reach top enrollment of 500 students in grades 7-12. He said the start-up cost for the Fort Smith campus is estimated at $1.86 million.

Schoppmeyer said the school would initially hire 12 educators for the Fort Smith campus with salaries ranging between $48,000 and $52,000, depending on qualifications. The campus would also have an administrator and “director of academic affairs” to provide operations support.

