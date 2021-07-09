Fort Smith woman who helped fight hunger during pandemic awarded Jack White Community Leadership Award

It comes as no surprise Charolette Tidwell was chosen this year after the work she did throughout the pandemic to help feed the community she loves.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce announced Charolette Tidwell, founder of Antioch for Youth and Family, an organization that provides food assistance for up to 25,000 people a month in the Fort Smith area, to receive the 2021 Jack White Community Leadership Award.

The Jack White Award was created as a tribute to the contributions Jack White made to the Fort Smith community and to acknowledge the remarkable impact of current leaders in the region each year who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.

The Chamber will recognize Tidwell and present the award at the Leadership Fort Smith Commencement event on Thursday (July 15) at the Doubletree Hotel.

It comes as no surprise Charolette Tidwell was chosen this year after the work she did throughout the pandemic to help feed the community she loves.

After a successful career in nursing and with Beverly Enterprises, Tidwell pours her heart into feeding anyone in need through multiple Antioch Youth and Family programs.

Her commitment and love for her community were recognized and honored with several notable awards in 2020. She received the L'Oreal Paris Karen T. Fondu Impact Award last December, which came with a $10,000 award to help Antioch for Youth and Family continue in its mission to create a Hunger-Free Fort Smith.

Photo: Charolette Tidwell

Tidwell was selected by Lay’s to appear on millions of new potato chip bags that were dropped on store shelves last year after the company called on Americans to nominate people who were actively spreading joy.

And last September, her community efforts resulted in Fort Smith Mayor George McGill giving her a ceremonial key to the City of Fort Smith.

Just before Thanksgiving 2020, Tidwell said she had never seen a greater need in Fort Smith when she announced Antioch would be giving out food boxes for the Thanksgiving holiday with enough food to last a week, including a turkey.

“We want to bring some brightness in the homes of these families,” she said. “I think it’s most important at this time because of the devastation for this year with COVID-19. Bringing cheer and hope to people is critically important.”

Antioch also held pop-up food pantries on Wednesday evenings throughout the pandemic at Martin Luther King Park in Fort Smith.