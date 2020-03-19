x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Charleston Police Searching for Missing Teen

17-year-old Samantha Gaither was last seen on Mar. 15 in Charleston, AR.
Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Charleston Police Department ask the public to assist in locating a missing child.

Samantha Gaither, 17, was last seen on Mar. 15 in Charleston, AR.

Samantha is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. 

She has green eyes and brown hair.

Samantha is believed to be in the Little Rock, Ozark, or Fort Smith areas and could be in the company of a juvenile male.

Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Both photos shown are of Samantha.

If any has seen Samantha call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Charleston Police Department at 479-965-7600.