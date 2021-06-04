x
Charity golf tournament benefiting children of military heroes happening in Lowell

The tournament was held at the Lost Springs Golf & Athletic Club. It was the 8th annual event.
ROGERS, Ark. — A charity golf tournament benefiting Camp Corral, a non-profit supporting children of wounded, ill and fallen military heroes, started in Rogers Friday. 

The tournament was held at the Lost Springs Golf & Athletic Club. It was the eighth annual event. 

Prizes included $800 for the 1st place winner, $600 for 2nd place, $400 for 3rd place and a surprise for the 4th place winner. 

Since its inception in 2011, Camp Corral has served nearly 29,000 children from every state with resilience-based programs focused on the shared challenges military children across the nation share. 

You can learn more about Camp Corral by visiting this link. 

