New roadway markings installed to make Centerton road safer

Tater Black Road has a reputation for being dangerous. Southbound traffic the road will now only be able to turn right onto Hwy. 102.
Credit: City of Bentonville

CENTERTON, Ark. — A Centerton road has been altered for safety by the City of Bentonville.

Tater Black Road in Centerton has a reputation for being dangerous. 

It intersects with Hwy 102 and many wrecks have happened there. 

Community members have made complaints about how dangerous it is.

On Tuesday (June 16) The City of Bentonville closed Tater Black Road from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to install roadway markings.

Southbound traffic on SW Tater Black is now only permitted to make right turns onto SW 14th Street (Highway 102).