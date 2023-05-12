Chaffee Crossing to host Hispanic Fiesta this weekend

The Chaffee Crossing Farmers and Artisan's Market will be hosting its first-ever Hispanic Fiesta.

FORT SMITH, Ark.



The Chaffee Crossing Farmers and Artisan's Market (CCFAM) is kicking off its 2023 season with a Hispanic Fiesta on May 13.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chaffee Crossing Historic District located at 7300 Ellis Street.

CCFAM says this is its first-ever Hispanic Fiesta and there will be farm and artisan vendors, food trucks, live music, activities and more.

"Our first-ever Hispanic Fiesta will celebrate the heritage of all Spanish-speaking people with native Hispanic foods, drinks, and treats, along with an assortment of games and live Spanish music performed by local artists in addition to our wide variety of farmers and artisans," said CCFAM.

There will also be animals available for adoption from Animal Haven.

CCFAM is still looking for volunteers to help set up and take down for the day of the event. If you are interested in helping out, you can register by clicking here.

