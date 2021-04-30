Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market season kicks off May 1

The new monthly markets will feature local farm produce, artisans, crafters, live music and kid’s activities.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Farmers and Artisans Market is new and will be hosted once a month in the Chaffee Crossing Historic Area of Fort Smith beginning May 1.

The market will be held May through October on the parking lot of the Chaffee Barbershop Museum located at 7313 Terry St. in Fort Smith.

Each market will have a festival-style atmosphere, wrapping farmer, artist, artisan, crafter, and non-profit vendor booths with activities, food trucks, demonstrations, kid’s games and activities, and live musical entertainment.

Market hours are 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Chaffee Crossing Historic Preservation Organization (CCCHPO), a 501(c)3 entity is the host for the market. CCHPO is still accepting vendors for all market dates. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, send an email to market@chaffeecrossing.com with your information and the type of products you would sell.

Vendor booths are $120 for the full season (six dates) and $30 per individual market date.

Special rates for farmers with produce:

$50 for full season (six dates)

$10 per individual market date.

Break Out Market is May 1. Break out of your Covid coma, break out of your pajamas, break out of your house and come shop and play in the beautiful Chaffee Crossing Historic Area.

May 1 Vendor products include:

garden plants

baby chicks

eggs

handmade woodcraft items

garden planters and benches

jewelry, soaps and essential oils

local honey

henna body art

handcrafted knives, canes and walking sticks

weathervanes

pottery

ceramics

resin art

fiber art

all-natural lip balms

scrubs

tints

face masks

home décor

paw bombs for dogs and more

Demonstration:

May 1:

Pottery throwing by Cre8ive Arts Network members Featured food truck: Poor Man’s Pizza Face Painting – Natasha Griffin

Yoga class by Bliss Yoga by Pearl (Bring your own mat)

9:30 Kids guided bike rides and safety tips hosted by Iron Sharpens Iron Cycling/Joel Duignan. The first 40 kids to sign up receive a FREE bicycle helmet provided by Champion Cycling. Bring your bike and ride with the group around the CCHD!

10:00 a.m. community bike ride around Chaffee Crossing

10:30 a.m. kid’s pound class with Ginger Pellam

11:00 a.m. Sons of Turner will perform on the Blue Suede Stage next to the market venue Chaffee Barbershop Museum and Museum of Chaffer History will be open—FREE admission FUTURE MARKET DATES (Activities listed may change)

June 12:

My City Is A Fort: They are resurrecting the Fort Smith Bicentennial cardboard fort building contest for kids. Lots of vendors, fun games for kids, snow cones, bounce around, and more! Live music by 357 Band

July 17:

American Pie: Pie-judging contest, pie-making demos, seasonal vegetables, and fruits. Food trucks, live music and more. Tentative: car show

Aug. 7:

Summer Send-Off: Kids will have a great time with one last summer blast. Beach theme, snow cones, bounce around, etc. Drum activities with music. Food trucks, live music and more.

Sept. 18:

Rockin’ Good Time: A full day of music and fun with market 9a-2p, Whitney’s Race 5k/10k for pancreatic cancer research at 3:00, wrapping up the day with more live music. Race vendors, farmers, artisans, crafters selling offering early Christmas shopping opportunities, late summer produce.

Oct. 16:

Fall Frenzy: Fall produce, early Christmas shopping, festival food truck(s), live music, kid’s games and more. Hoping to have straw bales for sale, pumpkins, gourds, etc. Tentative: cornhole tournament. November 13-10th Annual Regional Veterans Day Parade