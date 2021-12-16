Breaking ground for more housing & businesses at Chaffee Crossing

The new building will hold commercial businesses on the first floor and student housing on the second and third levels.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) in east Fort Smith broke ground this week on a 78,131 square-foot, $22.5 million building to be constructed at the Village at Heritage development at Chaffee Crossing.

The Village at Heritage, a mixed-use combination of restaurants, retail, and student housing, is located across from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (ARCOM) on ACHE’s 515 acres. The third building, called Building C, will hold commercial businesses on the first floor and student housing on the second and third levels.

“The demand for additional student housing, combined with numerous requests from retail merchants to open a location in Heritage expedited the plans for the third building,” stated Les Smith, COO for ACHE. “With the construction of Building C and the additional 70 apartments, we will now provide support for 44% of our students with campus housing. In addition, Heritage will provide the community with additional options for dining and shopping in a new, trendy experience.”

Businesses slated to occupy Building C are: My Uniform Corner (second location); a new gift shop concept from Jamie Coleman and Creative Kitchen; Simply Couture Boutique; a boba tea/Vietnamese restaurant; and another restaurant featuring steaks and fresh seafood.