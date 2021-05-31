Ceremony honors fallen heroes in Fort Smith

Over one hundred people gathered at the Fort Smith National Cemetery on Sunday (May 30th) to honor our nation's fallen heroes this Memorial Day weekend.

Veteran keynote speakers brought tears to some people’s eyes as they read letters from their time in the armed forces, many giving testimonies about their pride in serving in the military.

Fort Smith Mayor McGill and Arkansas State Representatives Charlene Fite and John Bollinger joined the event among dozens of veterans old and young to remember the real reason behind Memorial Day.

“Usually I’m the one that cries at events like these, but this is the first time I have ever seen him so choked up like that, he was remembering one of his fallen comrades from Poteau,” says Patrica Barnes, talking about her husband who spoke during the ceremony.