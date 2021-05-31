Ceremony held at Bella Vista Memorial Wall

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Veterans were honored today (May 31) in Bella Vista at a wall of honor.
State Senator Jim Hendren joined the president of the veteran's council along with community members to reflect on the sacrifices of our veterans.
"This memorial day weekend is often just on a weekend that many people consider a holiday but that it's also time to remember those who have served and those who have died for us so that we can consider today, enjoy these benefits, and these opportunities that are before us," said Korean War Veteran, William Dieleman.
This yearly event consists of a ceremony at the wall of honor which was dedicated in 2004 by the Veteran's Council of Northwest Arkansas.