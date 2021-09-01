Ceremonies mark 20 years after 9/11; many Americans say Afghanistan still a threat

Today marks the horrific day 20 years ago that almost 3,000 and more than 25,000 were injured in the 9/11 attacks.

Today marks the horrific day 20 years ago that almost 3,000 Americans were killed and more than 25,000 were injured in the attacks on the World Trade Centers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the crash of United Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa.

Commercial airliners hijacked by members of Al-Qaeda, who were Saudi Arabia nationals, were used to cause the death and devastation. American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into 1 World Trade Center and United Flight 175 hit 2 World Trade Center. The Pentagon was hit by American Airlines Flight 77. It is believed that Flight 93 was headed for the White House or the U.S. Capitol Building before passengers on board fought back against the hijackers.

There were 2,977 killed in the attack that resulted in an estimated more than $10 billion in damage to buildings, infrastructure and other property. The attacks are the single deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S., and the deadliest day for firefighters (340 killed) and police officers (72 killed).