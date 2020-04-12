Central United Methodist Church holds Live Nativity tonight on Dickson St.

A live reading will make the Christmas Story come to life every 20 minutes throughout the event. Everyone is welcome.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — A live Nativity will take place in Fayetteville on Friday (Dec. 4) on the lawn at Central United Methodist Church (CUMC) on Dickson, and everyone is welcome.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., you and your family can create memories and experience the miracle of Christmas at "Central's Live Nativity Friday."

A live reading will make the Christmas Story come to life every 20 minutes throughout the event.

CUMC encourages you to invite your friends and to bring your family.

If you would like to make a donation to help keep the community warm this Christmas season, you can bring new or gently used hats, mittens and children's coats to the Nativity.