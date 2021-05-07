12 people were shot by multiple shooters early Monday. One teen was taken to a hospital and later died.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A shooting during a large block party left multiple people injured - including an 11-year-old who was shot and a 17-year-old male who was shot and killed - early Monday morning in central Toledo.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral said Monday at a news conference that 12 people were shot during the incident. He said a call came in at 12:24 a.m. for a male shooting into the air and 300 people fighting in the street in the area of Lawrence Avenue near Wall Street.

The 17-year-old was air lifted to a hospital in Ann Abor, Mich., and did not survive.

Kral said nine people are in stable condition. Three are 19 years old, one is 18, two are 17, two are 16, one is 15 and one is 11.

Two people are in critical condition; a 51-year-old male and a 19-year-old.

"We should be angry," Kral said. "We need to come together as a community. We've seen violence like this in this country all year long, and now it's hit home. Someone there knows who was shooting these guns."

Kral said many people who attended the block party are not being cooperative with the investigation. It's unclear what started the brawl and there are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Kral said 80 rounds were fired from multiple weapons, but no officers fired. He thanked members of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department for jumping into action and rendering aid in the middle of the violence.

"They jumped into action right away," Kral said. "They were in the hot zone. So I want to say thank you to them."

A TPD detective at the scene said there were several juveniles and adults that were injured and he believes that one of the juveniles was around the age of 10.

One male is in critical condition and was taken to a hospital in Ann Arbor. Several others are in serious condition.

The detective said multiple shooters were involved.

Earlier, it was confirmed that more than four victims were shot on Lawrence Avenue near Wall Street, according to a Toledo police detective on the scene.

Our WTOL 11 team on the scene reported a large presence of police and fire crews from several agencies, including the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo police and Toledo fire. Officials cleared out of the scene around 7:15 a.m.

Crews from the sheriff's office were dispatched to assist with perimeter and blocking the scene while others were sent to multiple hospitals, according to a sergeant with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office around 1:40 a.m. OSHP also responded to assist with crowd control.

There is no word on whether a suspect is in custody or what may have caused the shooting.

One witness tells us that there were hundreds of people at this party before the bullets started flying. Detroit Avenue was completely shut down to all traffic between Delaware and Collins.

This is not the first time that multiple people have been shot at a party on this exact same block. Last June, two people were shot on this block when someone had a huge birthday party celebration that got out of hand.