Central Junior High students evacuated due to gas leak in school gym

Police say a gas leak was found in the gym area but the school has shut it off at this time.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to Springdale school leaders, Central Junior High students were evacuated from the school due to a gas leak.

Students were evacuated around 3:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 12) and school let out at 4 p.m.

Police say a gas leak was found in the gym area but the school has shut it off at this time.

Police say it seems that some kids throwing a ball in the gym may have hit an area that caused the potential gas leak, but the school was able to get students out and gas turned off immediately even before the fire department showed up.

Officials said no one was injured and they evacuated the students as a safety precaution.