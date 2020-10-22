Centerton Police offer Chick-fil-A reward hoping to find Trump sign thief

Home security footage shows a young female stealing the sign from a porch. Police want to identify her and have offered a reward hoping for the public's help.

CENTERTON, Arkansas — Centerton Police Department (CPD) needs help identifying a young female who stole a Trump campaign sign from someone's porch.

CPD shared a video from the homeowner's security camera that shows her stealing the sign and quickly running off.

In a Facebook Post, CPD wrote, "I know, some will be okay with it, others will want a trial. Anyways, having trouble identifying this female."

CPD continued, "She appears to be wearing yellow Crocs...not sure why?

A free $10 Chick-Fil-A gift card was offered by CPD as a reward for whoever identifies her first.

If you have any information that can help identify her, please contact CPD at (479) 795-4431.