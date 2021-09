According to police, on Saturday (Sept. 4) the person was seen vandalizing the home at the 200 block of West 1st Street.

CENTERTON, Ark. — The Centerton Police Department is searching for someone who was seen breaking the windows of a vacant home.

According to police, on Saturday (Sept. 4) the person was seen vandalizing the home at the 200 block of West 1st Street.

The suspect was seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt alongside a male who was riding a black and red skateboard.