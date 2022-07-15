Centerton Police giving amnesty in exchange for school supply donations

The amnesty only applies to nonviolent misdemeanor warrants issued out of Centerton District Court.

CENTERTON, Arkansas — The Centerton Police Department (CPD) will be having a back-to-school amnesty in exchange for school supply donations.

The amnesty will be from July 11 to August 12 and only applies to nonviolent misdemeanor warrants issued out of Centerton District Court.

Those who have a "failure to appear" in court are asked to turn themselves in and bring at least five school supply items.

Here is a list of items that are accepted:

Pencils

Pens

Erasers

Binders

Folders

Notebooks

Notebook paper

Glue sticks

24 ct. crayons

Gently used backpacks

The school supplies will be donated to: Gamble Elementary, Bentonville West High School, Grimsley Jr. High, or the Children's Shelter.

Officials say you can turn yourself in any time before 5 p.m. If it is after 5 p.m., you will need to call 479-271-1006 to make arrangements with an on-duty officer.

The CPD is located at 220 Municipal Dr.

For questions or concerns, you may contact CPD at 479-795-4431 Ext 3 and ask for Haley.

Warrant amnesty is only available for warrants issued out of the Centerton District Court and all other warrants will be handled by the issuing agency.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.



