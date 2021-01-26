Centerton man killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on I-49

26-year-old David Brandly was a pedestrian in the middle southbound lane of I-49 near the Sunset exit when he was struck by at least three different vehicles.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Centerton man was killed during an accident on Interstate 49 in Springdale.

The accident happened Sunday (Jan. 24) around 6:30 p.m.

According to an accident report from Arkansas State Police, 26-year-old David Brandly was a pedestrian in the middle southbound lane of I-49 near the Sunset exit when he was struck by at least three different vehicles.

The report states the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.

It is not known at this time why Brandly was in the middle lane of the interstate.