Centerton man indicted in Oklahoma for COVID-19 relief fraud

Arkansas information technology professional fraudulently sought more than $8 million in CARES Act SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans.

OKLAHOMA, USA — A project manager employed by a major retailer was charged in a complaint unsealed Wednesday (Jun 3) for allegedly filing fraudulent bank loan applications seeking more than $8 million in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Acting Deputy Inspector General Richard Parker of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Office of Inspector General (FHFA OIG), Inspector General Jay N. Lerner of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General (FDIC OIG) and Inspector General Hannibal “Mike” Ware of the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General (SBA OIG) made the announcement.

Benjamin Hayford, 32, of Centerton, Arkansas, was charged in a federal criminal complaint filed in the Northern District of Oklahoma with wire fraud, bank fraud, making false statements to a financial institution, and making false statements to the SBA.

Hayford allegedly sought millions of dollars in forgivable loans guaranteed by the SBA from multiple banks by claiming fictitious payroll expenses.

To support his applications, Hayford allegedly provided lenders with fraudulent payroll documentation purporting to establish payroll expenses that were, in fact, non-existent.

Hayford represented to a financial institution that the Limited Liability Partnership for which he applied for relief was established in January 2020 and was operating as of Feb. 15, 2020.

A search of the contents of Hayford’s email account revealed that Hayford did not create the partnership until April 2020, several days before he began applying for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.