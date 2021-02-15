Power companies asking Arkansas customers to lower thermostats to conserve energy during extreme weather

SWEPCO and CenterPoint Energy are asking customers to lower their thermostat settings temporarily.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As the severe weather approaches with extremely cold temperatures, the demand for heating will be high.

This is in an effort to help conserve natural gas.

SWEPCO asks all customers to conserve electricity for 48 hours beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday (Feb. 15). CenterPoint Energy is asking customers to reduce their thermostat settings when at home in the daytime to 60-65 degrees if possible.

They ask to reduce the setting by 5-10 degrees when asleep or away from home. CenterPoint Energy is asking customers to do this through Thursday, February 18.

Doing this can help ensure that all customers continue to have gas service to be safe and warm during the intensely cold weather.

