Census Bureau: Arkansas led the nation in divorce rates in 2018

The national marriage and divorce rates declined between 2008 and 2018, but the rates varied sharply between states, according to U.S. Census Bureau data from American Community Surveys.

Arkansas led the nation in divorce rate in 2018 at 13%, down from 14% in 2008. Arkansas’ divorce rate was 6% higher than the national average. Compared to neighboring states, Arkansas’ divorce rates were 4% higher than Missouri, 2.2% higher than Oklahoma, 4.6% higher than Texas, nearly 4% more than Tennessee and 4.3% higher than Mississippi

South Dakota had the second-highest divorce rate in 2018 at 12.1%.

A survey conducted across North America during the 10-year period of the Census report found three leading causes for divorces are basic incompatibility (43%), infidelity (28%) and money issues (22%). The study found emotional or physical abuse accounted for 5.8% of divorces, while parenting disagreements and substance abuse each caused 5% of the divorces.

The report said basic incompatibility can be caused by multiple things but the leading culprit is a lack of communication skills necessary to navigate the challenges that can arise during marriage.

A 2019 study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information found a “lack of commitment” to be the leading cause of divorce. This lack of commitment often led to extra-marital affairs or just complacency toward the partner. Other large factors uncovered in the survey were “too much conflict and arguing,” which the group said got worse over time. Another big reason was the belief the partners “married too young,” which the researchers said was interesting because the average marrying age has increased dramatically in the past few decades.