Celebration of life taking place for Rogers Fire Captain Shawn Treat

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Fire Captain Shawn Treat passed away suddenly on March 20, exactly 23 years from the day he joined the fire department.

He served as a leader on the department's special operations team. Over Treat's 23 years of service, he worked at some of the busiest companies in the city serving as a mentor to many of the newest firefighters.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said Treat was trained to handle some of the most complex calls the fire department handles, but even on more basic calls, Treat gave his all.

"It's not every day that you need somebody who can swim to get you from a helicopter in a flooded environment, but when you need that type of talent, you need it right then," Jenkins said.

A procession in Cpt. Treat's honor will begin at the Benton County Funeral Home at noon tomorrow, March 28.

Services will follow at Southside Church of Christ (919 S Dixieland Rd) at 1 p.m.

The procession route will be:

West on W. Walnut Street from N. 5th Street

South on S. Dixieland Road to Southside Church of Christ

Members of the public are invited by the fire department to observe the procession along the route.

