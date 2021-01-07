Celebration held for Springdale woman turning 100-years-old

A party was held for Ruth Ledbetter, who was born on July 1, 1942, in Northwest Arkansas.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A milestone birthday was celebrated for a Springdale woman Thursday (July 1) who turned 100-years-old.

A party was held for Ruth Ledbetter, who was born on July 1, 1942, in Northwest Arkansas.

When Ruth was around five or six, the family moved to Rocky, Oklahoma.

She is the second youngest of eight children.

Birthdays were special for her family growing up. Each of her siblings was celebrated at a favorite location unique to that particular child.

In 1939, Ruth married Glen Southall. They were married for 48 years until his passing.

Because Glen was involved in building military properties, the couple moved several times. At some point, they settled and Ruth lived in California for 50 years. She still considers it one of her “homes,” like Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Ruth loves her family, and some of her favorite memories are of the times she spent with them.

"I guess I look forward to having this type of life go on and be with them, as many as I can with family and friends, and take one day at a time," she told 5NEWS.