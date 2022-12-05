Celebrating local healthcare heroes during National Nurses Week

Nurses at Baptist Health received drawings from children at local schools along with notes and other treats for National Nurses Week.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — This week around the country, nurses are being recognized for all of the work that they do.

At Baptist Health along with other hospitals, nurses are being shown appreciation with things like meals, notes and celebrations.

National Nurses week really means a lot to our healthcare heroes.

Nancy Smith just celebrated 45 years of nursing, after coming to Baptist Health in May of 1977.

She said while the times and job has changed, the opportunity to learn every day and help people hasn't.

It puts a smile on her face to know as nurses they’re appreciated.

“It really makes you feel good about what you do. we had, there was a school that a class drew us all pictures and with hearts or we appreciate you we love you and just to know that the community appreciates what we do makes a big difference,” Smith said.

Baptist Health will be having more events over the next two days to show appreciation to their nurses.

