Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson serve BBQ tacos in NWA

The celebrities showed up to partner with a local business and serve up tacos in Downtown Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Two celebrities made an appearance in Downtown Springdale on Wednesday, May 31 to serve up some yummy food to fans.

Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson served free BBQ tacos during the event, sharing conversation and laughter with those in attendance.

The pair says the event was part of their barbeque and lifestyle business where they partnered with a local business.

"Ced and I started this barbecue lifestyle business and what better place to kick it off down here where Walmart is headquartered and where the people are coming out to enjoy what we prepared for them," said Anderson.

The two celebrities say they were welcomed with a lot of love from the Springdale community, which made their launch even more special.

"We've been down here and it's been a lot of love, a lot of support and the people are super kind, generous and nice," said Cedric.

Multiple attendees say they're excited for the new food truck and look forward to visiting more in the future.

