Water use restrictions issued for Cedarville residents

Due to excessive heat and low water levels, Cedarville Water customers are being asked to restrict their usage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CEDARVILLE, Ark. — Cedarville Water customers are being asked to conserve water as restrictions go into place.

Due to excessive heat, the water usage restrictions went into effect Monday, July 18.

Officials say the pump stations are running for 22-23 hours per day, causing the water levels to lower.

During the restriction, no outside watering will be allowed and automatic sprinkler systems are to remain off. Filling up swimming pools, washing cars, and hosing down sidewalks or other surfaces will also be restricted, according to water officials.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on when this water restriction will be lifted.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.