CDC team to support COVID-19 containment efforts in Northwest Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — The outbreak of COVID-19 in Northwest Arkansas’ Latino community is not slowing down, with new cases in Benton and Washington counties being almost 50% of all new cases reported Thursday.

A federal team is arriving in the area Friday to help contain the spread.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported Thursday (June 11) during his daily COVID-19 briefing that Washington County had 143 new cases, 32.2% of the 444 new community cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

Of the Washington County cases, 93% were from Springdale.

Neighboring Benton County had 78 new cases, with the two counties accounting for 49.7% of all new reported statewide cases.

Known COVID-19 cases in Arkansas totaled 10,816 on Thursday, up from 10,368 on Wednesday.

Of the 448 new cases, four were from correctional facilities.

Of the total cases, 3,294 are active cases, 199 are in correctional facilities and 140 in nursing homes.

The number of deaths rose from 165 to 171.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Arkansas was 187 on Thursday, up from 181 on Wednesday.

There are 45 patients on ventilators, down from 49 on Wednesday.

The number of Arkansans recovered is 7,351.

As of Thursday at 1 p.m., there were 2,009,238 U.S. cases and 113,209 deaths.

Globally, there were 7,432,275 cases and 418,052 deaths.