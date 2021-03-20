CDC releases updated school guidelines regarding social distancing

The CDC says elementary students can now safely sit 3 feet apart in the classroom with their masks on, but they still suggest 6 feet apart at sporting events.

ARKANSAS, USA — The CDC announced new COVID-19 guidelines for the classroom that loosen up social distancing restrictions.

According to the CDC, elementary students can now safely sit 3 feet apart in the classroom with their masks on, but they still suggest 6 feet apart at sporting events.

The new recommendations throw out the 6 feet rule that limited how many students a classroom could accommodate. The new guidelines even remove the recommendations for barriers at elementary schools between desks.

Although the new guidelines target elementary schools, they say the spacing can also be 3 feet in middle and high schools as long as they’re not in a high spread community.

Kimberly Mundell with the Arkansas Department of Education says so far Arkansas has been a leader in schools as they've stayed open all school year and kept cases low. Mundell says she trusts Arkansas will make the best decisions to keep students in our schools with these new guidelines.

“Our guidance to districts all along has been even if a directive now becomes guidance and it’s not a directive anymore our encouragement all along has been for districts to continue doing what we are already doing that we know works,” Mundell said.