FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Fayetteville City Health Officer Marti Brewer Sharkey says the CDC is expected to approve the use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15-years-old on Wednesday (May 12).

The news comes after the FDA expanded its emergency use authorization.

Pediatricians and pharmacies could start administering the shots as early as Thursday (May 13).

Where to get your 12-15 year old vaccinated:

Medical Arts Pharmacy and Community Pharmacy as well as clinics offered through the NWA Council and Mercy Springdale all have the Pfizer vaccine available.