CBID seeks permanent entertainment district ordinance for downtown Fort Smith

The act specifically allows for the consumption of alcohol in public when it is consumed within the parameters of a designated entertainment district.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Central Business Improvement District Board of Directors is recommending city directors approve a permanent entertainment district downtown.

The city’s board of directors approved an ordinance establishing temporary entertainment districts on March 17.

That ordinance mapped out an area downtown that could be activated as an entertainment district through the city’s special event permit process.

The 2019 Arkansas General Assembly adopted Act 812, which makes it lawful for cities to designate “entertainment districts” where patrons can walk outside a bar or restaurant with an open container of alcohol for public consumption.

The act intends to “promote hospitality and tourism by establishing areas of a city or town that highlight restaurant, entertainment, and hospitality options,” Fort Smith Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said.